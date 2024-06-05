Watch CBS News
Changes made to Infant Surrender Law, parents now have 30 days to surrender newborn

By Alyssa Dzikowski

MIAMI --  Florida's Infant Surrender law has made a drastic change by extending its surrender period from seven to 30 days.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 775, which extended the surrender period starting July 1. 

The extension hopes to give mothers who need more time to make a critical decision.  

Florida's Infant Surrender law also states that parents can call the police from any location as long as they stay with the baby, surrendering it directly to them.  A parent who has just given birth may surrender the child to medical staff at the hospital.

Under the expansion of the law, a criminal investigation into a surrendered infant cannot be conducted unless there are signs or suspicion of child abuse.

"We are pleased with how the statute is amended," said Nick Silverio, founder and director of  "A Safe Haven for New Borns." 

Silverio started the Gloria M. Silverio Foundation and quickly networked to get 'A Safe Haven for Newborns' signage created and placed at fire stations and hospitals across Florida. 

The signs alert new mothers to their legal right to place a newborn in the care of these professionals anonymously with no questions asked.  

You can call  Safe Haven for Newborns 24/7 at 1-877-767-2229.

