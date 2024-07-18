Panthers host hockey clinic for girls as growth of women's hockey skyrockets

FORT LAUDERDALE - Since the Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup, there's been more buzz around South Florida about hockey. With that, women's hockey has seen quite an increase.

Recently the Florida Panthers held the summer skills and hockey clinic at the Panthers IceDen in Fort Lauderdale, and this one was just for the ladies.

"I want to be the first girl in the NHL because my Dad was a goalie," said Eleanor, who attended the girls' hockey camp.

The growth of women's hockey has skyrocketed recently. What was once only co-ed teams for girls to play on has now garnered enough interest for an all-girls camp to form.

"I played co-ed most of my life, and it's my first year that I'm lucky enough to be with these girls," said Frankie Zito.

Zito, daughter of Panthers' General Manager Bill Zito, has been playing and watching hockey her whole life, mostly with guys until now. Now she said there are even travel teams that she can finally play on.

"It's a different attitude, really playing with co-ed and then just playing all girls. It's like a sisterly bond. I mean like we go we hang out, we know the locker rooms always a party, you know, someone's always got good music," she said.

Their coach Priscilla Provenzano has been playing since she was little. She said witnessing this growth is like a childhood dream coming true.

"As a young girl, I always wanted to be a hockey player. But my mom, you know, it wasn't the norm back then," she said.

Provenzano said having an atmosphere where these young girls can bond with their teammates is so important.

"It's not just hockey that's bringing them together. It's the camaraderie, they're friends now, they get to talk about girl things, and they don't feel out of place," she said.

The girls are learning and growing in a sport that is giving them back so much.

"I hope that a lot of these girls here make it far, and I know they will. A lot of these girls I play with are fantastic hockey players, and they will beat a guy out in 20 minutes. But I hope that they're able to play in a world where there's no discrimination. There's no, you know, she's a girl, she can't play. I hope they're able to play in a world where it's she's a good hockey player," said Zito.