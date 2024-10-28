Watch CBS News
Sports

Panthers captain Barkov to play against Sabres after missing 8 games with injury

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

SUNRISE - Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said captain Aleksander Barkov will return to the lineup to play against the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night after missing eight games with a lower body injury.

His return was anticipated and comes a game before Panthers travel to Barkov's hometown of Tampere, Finland. They'll face the Dallas Stars on Friday and Saturday as part of the NHL's Global Series.

The two-time Frank J. Selke winner as the NHL's top defensive forward, Barkov was hurt after he crashed into the end boards attempting to prevent Tim Stutzle from scoring an empty-net goal in a 3-1 loss at Ottawa on Oct. 10. He resumed skating a week after getting hurt. Maurice said the team didn't want to rush him back to action for precautionary reasons.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers went 5-2-1 without Barkov and lead the Atlantic Division with a 6-3-1 record.

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.