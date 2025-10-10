At least 1 hospitalized after crash on Palmetto Expressway in Northwest Miami-Dade, impacting eastbound traffic

A crash on the Palmetto Expressway is causing major traffic delays in Northwest Miami-Dade on Friday afternoon, with at least one person taken to the hospital.

Chopper 4 was over the scene, where it appeared two vehicles had collided with each other in the eastbound lanes of the Palmetto near Northwest 17th Avenue.

At one point, all eastbound lanes were blocked off while crews cleaned up the wreckage.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, one person was taken to a local area hospital in unknown condition, while another individual was safely removed from one of the involved vehicles after getting trapped inside.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.