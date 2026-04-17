Traffic stopped on Palmetto Expressway after major crash in Miami-Dade Friday morning

The Palmetto Expressway is at a complete standstill in Miami-Dade after a major crash was reported during the morning commute on Friday.

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash, which was reported in the southbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway near northwest 36th Street in Doral.

Traffic cameras in the area showed what appeared to be a truck on top of another vehicle, and numerous first responders working to help those who were severely injured.

Officials were forced to close all southbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway in the area for the rescues and investigation, and drivers were being urged to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

Several ambulances and Florida Highway Patrol vehicles were also at the scene, and yellow crime scene tape has been put up. At least one medical helicopter also landed at the scene.

People who were in vehicles behind the crash have started to get out of their vehicles due to the amount of time that traffic has been stopped, and it's unknown how long the road will be closed.

CBS News Miami is working to gather more information.