Miami-Dade deputies detain elderly father who they say shot and killed his son after a domestic dispute

A 75-year-old man has been detained after Miami-Dade deputies say he shot and killed his son after a domestic dispute in Palmetto Bay.

This happened, according to investigators, at approximately 4:49 p.m. in the area of SW 168th Street and 92nd Avenue.

When deputies arrived, they found the elderly man, who had not yet been identified, and immediately detained him for questioning.

Afterwards, they conducted a security sweep and found an adult male, 47, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Deputies say this isn't the first time they have responded to the home.

"We have responded to this particular residence in the past due to mental health-type incidents," MDSO PIO Detective Argemis "AC" Colome said.

Deputies say the dispatcher heard a dispute happening over the phone during the 911 call, but it's unclear what led to the shooting and who was having the mental health crisis.

"The individual who shot was the father, and the male deceased on the scene was the son," Colome said.

Neighbors reacted to this family tragedy with shock.

"So sad, a little bit concerned cause maybe you're, you know, you're staying somewhere, and you don't know what's actually happening at the other houses," Giorgos Kollilekas, who lives in the area, said.

Colome said that there is no danger to the community as this was the result of a domestic dispute.

"There's always help, please, there's a lot of hotlines, there's a lot of numbers. You can call us. At the end of the day, getting help early can mitigate situations like this," Colome said.

No other information has been released, including the identities of those involved or what caused the dispute.

The investigation is ongoing.