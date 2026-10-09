Palmetto Bay mayoral candidates detail how they would handle budget if Amendment 3 passes

As voters prepare to decide on a proposed statewide property tax amendment on Election Day, candidates competing to become the next mayor of Palmetto Bay are detailing how they would manage the village's budget if the measure passes.

Amendment 3 would lower the taxable value of primary residences by $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028. In Palmetto Bay, where approximately 73% of properties are primary homes eligible for tax relief, the village manager estimates the amendment would cost the municipality about $2.2 million (8% of revenue) in 2027 and $3.5 million (14% of revenue) in 2028.

Candidate David Singer supports Amendment 3, stating that tax relief is necessary to ease the rising cost of living in South Florida.

"Residents in Florida pay a lot of money for insurance, they pay a lot of money in real estate taxes, and I think it's time to give them a break," Singer said.

To offset the revenue shortfall, Singer suggested making budget cuts while keeping public safety fully funded. The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office partners with the village and operates a station at Village Hall.

"You're gonna have to look at parks," Singer said. "You're gonna have to look at free events. We have a lot of free events. They may not be free anymore. They may be five dollars".

Candidate Karen Baez-Wallis expressed opposition to immediate cuts, proposing instead to generate local revenue by expanding the business district.

"More restaurants, more small shops so people can stay, work, live, and invest locally," Baez-Wallis said. "I believe that diversifying our portfolio will allow for additional income to the village".

Baez-Wallis acknowledged that Amendment 3 stands a good chance of passing, but noted that the village already increased millage rates this year. As mayor, she plans to examine expenses line by line rather than immediately cutting public safety or raising taxes further.

"What is a need and what is nice to have, and then where do we go from there?" Baez-Wallis said.

A third candidate, Tamara Mourino, declined an interview request and deferred sharing her proposals regarding the potential deficit until after the election.

Outgoing Mayor Karen Cunningham noted that this year's budget is already finalized, meaning the incoming administration would not need to implement spending changes or cuts until the following budget cycle. Voters will also select two new village council members on Election Day due to term limits.