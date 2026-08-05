South Florida officials, residents react to Tallahassee court's ruling for rewrite of property tax ballot language

A court in Tallahassee has ordered a rewrite of the ballot language for a proposed property tax relief amendment, ruling that the current title is misleading and fails to meet neutrality standards.

The court determined that the proposed title, "Save Our Homes From Excessive Property Tax," functions more as a political slogan than a fair, neutral summary. The ruling noted that the word "save" was "designed to elicit an emotional response and is improper," and that the phrase "Save our homes" was misleading.

The judge emphasized that the purpose of a ballot summary is to explain the potential impact of an amendment, not to advocate for its adoption. The court stated that "voters are entitled to a fair, clear, accurate and non-misleading ballot summary."

The amendment has drawn mixed reactions from public officials. State Sen. Barbara Sharief, D-Broward, who voted in favor of the plan, expressed frustration with the current ballot wording.

"We're missing the boat in terms of really making a voter understand what this tax relief package would mean down the line," Sharief said.

Josephine Clark, a supporter of Amendment 3, also questioned the clarity of the ballot's language.

"It could be misleading the way they said it. It sounds like everybody around here would be able to save their homes if you don't have to pay that tax, but you need more than just the tax itself," Clark said.

Opponents, however, welcomed the ruling. Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, who is staunchly opposed to the proposal, described the amendment as "too propagandist." He said he hopes the court's decision provides an "off-ramp" for legislators to pause and develop a more comprehensive plan.

"We're hoping that perhaps the city can rely on the attorney general to just let it go and maybe not happen this year," Trantalis said.

Despite the setback, Republican state Sen. Chip LaMarca and state Rep. Alex Rizo said they expect the Florida attorney general to make the necessary revisions to keep the item on the November ballot, allowing voters the final say.