Miami woman speaks out after deputies say her father killed her brother: "We've seen this coming for years"

The sister of a man who deputies said was shot and killed by his father in Palmetto Bay is speaking out, describing a tragedy she says her family feared for years.

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputies said the shooting happened around 4:49 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Southwest 168th Street and 92nd Avenue. When deputies arrived, they detained a 75-year-old man at the scene and later found his 47-year-old son suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The son was pronounced dead.

Now, the victim's sister said the loss is even more devastating because she feels she has lost both her brother and her father.

Sister says family tried for years to get mental health help

The woman, who did not want to be identified, said her brother had a history of mental health struggles and claimed he attacked their father before the shooting.

"My brother was a very sick individual. He attacked my father. This is a tragic for the entire family," she said.

She added that her family had long tried to get help.

"This is horrible for everybody. We've seen this coming for years. We have made plenty of phone calls, tried to get help from organizations for years, nothing has helped. Nothing has worked," she said. "I'm sorry that it has come to this. I don't know what else to say. This is so tragic that it ended this way. I can't even begin to tell you what this is doing to my family."

Deputies say prior calls to home, investigation ongoing

Deputies say this was not the first time they had been called to the home.

"We have responded to this particular residence in the past due to mental health-type incidents," MDSO PIO Detective Argemis "AC" Colome said.

Investigators also said a dispatcher could hear a dispute unfolding during the 911 call, though it remains unclear exactly what led up to the shooting. Colome emphasized that the incident was domestic in nature.

"There's always help. There's a lot of hotlines, there's a lot of numbers. You can call us. At the end of the day, getting help early can mitigate situations like this," he said.

Neighbors said they were stunned by what happened.

"I can't wrap my head around it. I really don't know the whole story. What would you like to find out? What happened and why your father would do this," said Ernesto Bueno, a neighbor.

Authorities have not released the identities of those involved. It also remains unclear whether the father has been formally charged or if he will face a court appearance. The investigation is ongoing.