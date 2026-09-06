Palmetto Bay leaders aim to tackle e-bike, scooter concerns through education-first approach

Cars often fly by on Old Cutler Road in Palmetto Bay, but there's another mode of transportation that's speeding through the village: e-bikes and e-scooters.

"People just zoom by through the neighborhoods," said Mohammed Taha, a Palmetto Bay resident.

Taha says he regularly sees e-bikes and e-scooters.

"I understand that some of them can go as fast as 30 miles per hour, and that can create quite a danger, particularly for pedestrians," said Taha.

For riders, sometimes it's their only mode of transportation. But lately, there's been an influx of accidents involving these electric bikes and scooters.

According to Memorial Health System in Broward County, there's been a 178% increase in e-bike and e-scooter related injuries from 2022-2025, with the trend continuing through 2026.

"I get complaint after complaint from residents about kids on e-bikes, people on e-bikes, flying past them, doing wheelies, and also just doing things that are really putting themselves and others in harm's way," said Vice Mayor Mark Merwitzer.

Merwitzer noticed the alarming trend of accidents. Now, he and other village leaders are proposing an ordinance that will put more restrictions and protocols in place.

"This would essentially obligate people who are riding on sidewalks, who are riding on a shared-use path to go at a reasonable speed that's not going to seriously hurt or injure someone," said Merwitzer.

Merwitzer says Palmetto Bay wants to use an "education first" approach for e-bike riders - offering safety training for both adults and kids who ride them.

The final vote on this ordinance will take place next Tuesday, September 14th, at Palmetto Bay Village Hall. Residents are encouraged to attend and share their thoughts.