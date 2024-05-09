Alleged car theft turns into police chase, woman pulled from waterway near Doral

DORAL — A woman was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon after she allegedly tried to steal a vehicle and lead police on a chase through Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to police, the chase began around 1:42 p.m. as a reported carjacking at Palmetto Bay car dealership, located at 16165 S. Dixie Highway.

The female suspect was test-driving a car — a silver Honda Civic Sport — and when the salesperson stepped out of the vehicle, she then drove away from the lot, police said.

Miami-Dade Police's Aviation Unit was dispatched and then began tracking the vehicle, which traveled northbound on the Palmetto Expressway before turning at some point and driving south.

The pursuit came to an end when the driver crashed on the exit ramp near Jackson West Hospital in Doral, on Northwest 25th Street, just as Chopper 4 was reaching the scene. After crashing, the suspect fled the vehicle and attempted to escape from officers by jumping into the nearby waterway and swimming away.

Two officers jumped into the water to grab her and pull the suspect out of the water, who seemed to be partially nude. Those officers and many other responding police agencies then escorted the suspect to a police car.

Traffic was backed up on the southbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway.