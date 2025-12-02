Palm Beach pair accused of stealing from more than 40 South Florida retailers in two-month spree, authorities say

Two Palm Beach residents have been arrested after allegedly targeting more than 40 retailers – from grocery chains to department stores – in a two-month theft spree across South Florida, Attorney General James Uthmeier said Tuesday.

Caleb Rashaun Frederick and Ne'osha Lasha Taylor, both 29, were arrested for organized retail theft, according to Uthmeier.

The theft spree occurred between Sept. 3 and Nov. 14 across Palm Beach and Broward counties. More than 40 documented thefts targeted stores including Target, Publix, Walgreens, Dollar General, Winn-Dixie, Walmart, Macy's, BJ's Wholesale and JCPenney.

Investigators detail how thefts were carried out

According to investigators, Frederick and Taylor worked together, with one acting as a lookout while the other stole goods. Stolen items, primarily household appliances and laundry products, were later sold on Facebook Marketplace, the Attorney General's Office said.

The estimated financial loss totaled about $31,000, Uthmeier said.

Attorney general vows tougher enforcement

Uthmeier said such crimes burden Florida families "by driving up prices as stores attempt to cover losses." He said his office will continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of law-abiding Floridians "by putting thieves behind bars and keeping prices down."

Charges and possible prison sentences

Frederick faces one count of organized retail theft, five counts of dealing in stolen property and one count of false verification of ownership. Taylor faces one count of organized retail theft and four counts of dealing in stolen property.

If convicted, Frederick faces up to 95 years and Taylor faces up to 75 years in prison.

Investigation and statewide task force

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office conducted the investigation, and prosecutors Chris Olowin and Monique Wilson from the Office of Statewide Prosecution will handle the case.

The arrests come after the launch of the Retail Theft Special Investigative Task Force, created to cut through red tape and give prosecutors the authority to pursue tougher charges against repeat offenders.