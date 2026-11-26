A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy was killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 on Thanksgiving morning, according to a report.

According to a report from CBS News Miami affiliate WPEC in West Palm Beach, the crash occurred on I-95 in Palm Beach Gardens and is being investigated as a DUI manslaughter case.

According to a crash report obtained by WPEC, a white Chevrolet Equinox was headed north in the southbound lanes, just north of Military Trail when, at the same time, a gray Ford Expedition driven by the deputy was headed south in the inside lane.

The front of the Equinox then hit the Expedition, according to the report. After the collision, the Expedition spun clockwise as it traveled southwest and then came to a rest in the outside center lane, facing northeast.

The Equinox traveled northeast and rotated clockwise and stopped on the inside paved shoulder, facing southwest, according to the report.

The deputy, who has not yet been identified, was airlifted to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office was killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 on Thanksgiving morning, according to reports.

The driver of the other vehicle, who was identified as Raul Jonathan Espinoza Martinez, 37, of Palm Beach Gardens, was also taken to a hospital.

Deputies said that Martinez was driving with a suspended license, according to the report. He had also been convicted of his third DUI in early 2026, and his license had been revoked for 10 years, the report continued.

The southbound lanes of I-95 were shut down in the area, but have since reopened.

The Florida Highway Patrol was investigating the crash.

Broward Fraternal Order of Police offers condolences to deputy's family, friends, colleagues

The Broward Fraternal Order of Police offered its condolences to the deputy's family, friends and colleagues in a social media post upon hearing the news on Thursday.

"On a day meant for gathering with loved ones and giving thanks, a family is facing an unimaginable loss, and our law enforcement community is mourning the loss of another brother," the post read. "As we gather around our Thanksgiving tables today, please take a moment to keep this deputy's family and the entire PBSO family in your thoughts and prayers."

The post went on to say that the Broward FOP stood in solidarity with the PBSO during the difficult time.

"We also remind everyone traveling this holiday weekend to drive responsibly, never drive impaired, and remember that your decision behind the wheel can forever change the lives of others," the post concluded.