Palestinian American residents ready to host injured children from Gaza

Bay Area organization mobilizing resources to help injured Palestinian children from Gaza Bay Area organization mobilizing resources to help injured Palestinian children from Gaza 02:51

A Bay Area organization that raises funds to bring children who need medical care to the U.S. is mobilizing resources to respond to violence in Gaza.

Abdullah was one such child who received a life-changing procedure in 2014. He was 14 years old and living in Gaza, when he lost a leg in an Israeli missile attack, according to the nonprofit Palestine Children's Relief Fund (PCRF).

He also lost his mom and two sisters.

Jeneen Nasser, a Bay Area native and Palestinian American, and her mom hosted him at their San Mateo home for about a week when he received a prosthetic leg.

"Abdullah from what I remember he was very sweet, very calm, what he taught me was just be thankful and living his life every day with gratitude because in Gaza you just don't know what tomorrow will bring," said Nasser.

Nasser is eager to host another injured or sick child who needs medical care. PCRF's San Francisco chapter raises money and works with local hospitals to provide critical treatments and surgeries.

"It's never good to see children losing their lives, children cannot help where they're born," Nasser said. "50% of the population in Gaza is children, and it really is heartbreaking to think that that is the only world that they have known and seen. So I think my fondest memories are taking them to simple things like to the movies."

Jeneen and her mom have hosted three Palestinian children. The organization has not been able to host anyone in recent years due to COVID concerns. But she stands ready to help now.

"Sometimes being raised here, you lose sight of things, so it really humbled me to see the struggles and the adversity that these children from Palestine face, and their determination and their will to stay positive and to stay happy," she said. "Once the logistics are sorted out, I think PCRF would hit the ground running with hosting children."

Nasser said after a patient is selected, the Israeli government would need to grant a visa so the child could make to the trip to the US.