Protestors stage an "unwelcome party" for Palantir's move to Miami, claiming that its technology helps ICE with deportations

Protesters gathered near the Aventura Mall on Tuesday evening to stage an "unwelcome party" for Palantir, a data analytics company that recently relocated its headquarters from Denver to Miami.

The demonstrators voiced deep concern over the company's expanding influence and footprint in the technology sector. A central point of the protest was the company's alleged involvement in state and federal technology surveillance, with protesters specifically claiming that Palantir is using its technology to aid in ICE deportations.

We spoke to several protesters on site, including Romeo Umana, to understand the motivations behind the demonstration. The crowd emphasized their fears about Palantir's growing involvement in government surveillance technology.

Palantir was reached out to for comment regarding the protest, but has not yet provided a statement.