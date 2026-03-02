CBS News poll finds views of deportation operations continue to divide the country

Most Americans say nationwide ICE operations ought to be decreased — this is sharply partisan, as most views regarding the deportation program have been over the past year.

Those who do think operations need to be increased tend to think it ought to be in Democratic areas more than Republican ones.

For many months, one of the key components driving views on the deportation program was whether Americans thought it was prioritizing dangerous criminals (in which case they mostly supported it) or not (in which case they mostly did not).

We see a similar dynamic in who Americans think ICE enforcement should or should not be able to stop and ask for proof of citizenship. A big majority think ICE officals should be able to ask for proof of citizenship from someone for whom there is a warrant or a record.

Even among those who approve of the deportation program overall, most don't think ICE officials should be able to ask anyone they want for proof of their citizenship or those they believe to be racial minorities.

Last summer, polling showed most Americans — including a large majority of Hispanics — felt that Hispanic people were being subject to more immigration and deportation searches than others. That view continues today.

A majority of Hispanic Americans say they oppose the administration's deportation program, and that is the case for those who feel Hispanics are being subject to more searches.

Politically, too, this may be something to watch heading into the 2026 midterm elections. The president's approval rating among Hispanics has declined over the course of this term after he made strong gains at the ballot box in 2024.

Views of the overall deportation program continue to be slightly negative across all Americans, but sharply partisan, with Republicans heavily in favor.

The Epstein files

Meanwhile, nearly two-thirds of Americans are following news about the Jeffrey Epstein case. Most Americans continue to be dissatisfied with how the Trump administration is handling the Epstein files. A few more are dissatisfied today than last fall.

This CBS News/YouGov survey was conducted with a nationally representative sample of 2,264 U.S. adults interviewed between February 25-27, 2026. The sample was weighted to be representative of adults nationwide according to gender, age, race, and education, based on the U.S. Census American Community Survey and Current Population Survey, as well as 2024 presidential vote. The margin of error is ±2.5 points.