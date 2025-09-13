Pair indicted by grand jury in connection to 2019 Pompano Beach man's murder, BSO says

Two men were indicted by a grand jury for their connection to the 2019 murder of a Pompano Beach man, the Broward Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

Benson Blaise and Derrick Jules — both 32 — are facing first-degree murder charges in the December 2019 killing of 32-year-old Clarens Calixte, BSO said.

According to BSO, Blaise was already in BSO's custody while Jules was recently found in another county at the time of the indictment.

The investigation and arrests

Just after 3 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2019, deputies were called out to an apartment building at 327 SW 2nd Ct., where they found Calixte shot and unresponsive. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue took him to Broward Health North, where he died, BSO said.

Through extensive investigative work, BSO said homicide detectives pieced together evidence that ultimately led to the grand jury indictments against Blaise and Jules.

Following the indictment, Blaise — who was already booked in BSO Main Jail on unrelated charges — was formally charged in connection with Calixte's murder.

Meanwhile, BSO's Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response (V.I.P.E.R.) and Fugitive Units, in coordination with the U.S. Marshals Service, found Jules in Tampa and took him into custody on Wednesday.

BSO said the investigation remains ongoing.