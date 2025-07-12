Man hospitalized with critical injuries after overnight shooting in Miami's Overtown, police say

A man is fighting to stay alive in the hospital after a shooting in the Miami neighborhood of Overtown early Saturday morning, police said.

City of Miami Police have released a few details about what happened, but what CBS News Miami knows so far is that a man in his late 40s was brought to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. near Northwest 1st Place and 11th Terrace, where Miami Police and Fire Rescue responded and found the man who had been shot.

Blood could be seen on the sidewalk and a hat lying in the street as detectives worked to gather evidence.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation as CBS News Miami works to learn the identity of the man shot.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.