Overnight police-involved shooting in Wynwood under investigation

MIAMI – A police-involved shooting in Wynwood is under investigation.

The scene is on NW 2 Avenue and 27 Street.

Officers say they received calls about a possible assault.

"Officers responded to the area, attempted to apprehend the subject involved in the assault," explained Miami PD spokesperson Kiara Delva, "at which point in time one of officers discharged his firearm, grazing the subject in his right shoulder."

The person shot was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

City of Miami Police Internal Affairs is investigating to make sure all proper procedures were followed by the officer.