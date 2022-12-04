Watch CBS News
Local News

Overnight police-involved shooting in Wynwood under investigation

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Overnight police-involved shooting in Wynwood under investigation
Overnight police-involved shooting in Wynwood under investigation 00:34

MIAMI – A police-involved shooting in Wynwood is under investigation.

The scene is on NW 2 Avenue and 27 Street.

Officers say they received calls about a possible assault.

"Officers responded to the area, attempted to apprehend the subject involved in the assault," explained Miami PD spokesperson Kiara Delva, "at which point in time one of officers discharged his firearm, grazing the subject in his right shoulder."

The person shot was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

City of Miami Police Internal Affairs is investigating to make sure all proper procedures were followed by the officer.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on December 4, 2022 / 10:45 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.