Overnight death investigation results in closure of I-95 for hours

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office was investigating the discovery of a body found early Thursday next to a car along Interstate 95, authorities said.

The incident resulted in the closure of the freeway's southbound lanes for at least five hours after the body was found at 12:15 a.m. near Oakland Park Boulevard.

I-95 death investigation
Officials found a body next to a car parked along I-95 in Broward County. CBS 4

Investigators from the sheriff's office and the Florida Highway Patrol were called to the scene.

Officials did not immediately say how the person died or if it was a man or woman.

Authorities reopened all lanes of the freeway after it was closed for several hours.

First published on December 1, 2022 / 6:52 AM

