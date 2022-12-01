Overnight death investigation results in closure of I-95 for hours
FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office was investigating the discovery of a body found early Thursday next to a car along Interstate 95, authorities said.
The incident resulted in the closure of the freeway's southbound lanes for at least five hours after the body was found at 12:15 a.m. near Oakland Park Boulevard.
Investigators from the sheriff's office and the Florida Highway Patrol were called to the scene.
Officials did not immediately say how the person died or if it was a man or woman.
Authorities reopened all lanes of the freeway after it was closed for several hours.
