Over 300 swim in Florida Keys to restore aging lighthouse

MIAMI - Over 300 swimmers from around the world competed in an 8-mile open-water challenge Saturday to raise awareness to fund the restoration of an aging lighthouse off the Florida Keys.

Broward resident Maximiliano Paccot, 28, finished the Swim for Alligator Lighthouse in first place with a time of 3 hours, 11 minutes and 10 seconds.

Kristin Ates, 33, of Gainesville, was the top female and fourth overall finisher with a time of 3:54:14.

Athletes swam to Alligator Lighthouse off Islamorada, rounded the decommissioned beacon and came back to the start/finish line at Amara Cay Resort.

Organizers said the annual race is staged to raise awareness about the need to preserve the 151-year-old Alligator Lighthouse and five other aging lighthouses off the Florida Keys.