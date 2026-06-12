Outgoing Miami Police Chief Manny Morales says service has been "the honor of my professional lifetime"

Outgoing Miami Police Chief Manny Morales spoke exclusively with CBS News Miami on his final weekday on the job, saying he will cherish his service to the city "until my last breath."

The 55-year-old Morales, who has been police chief since February 2022, is stepping down as the 43rd police chief of Miami. He oversaw 1,400 sworn officers and 400 civilian employees in the city of nearly 500,000 people.

"It's been the honor of my professional lifetime to be able to be with the finest men and women in law enforcement in the world," Morales said. "It is something I will cherish until my last breath. To be able to impact the lives of our officers and residents and the visitors of Miami, to be responsible for the safety of one of the most vibrant major cities in the world, what an honor."

Morales joined the department in 1994 after four years in the U.S. Army. He reflected on his departure, admitting the reality is just setting in.

"It has been a whirlwind the last couple of weeks," he said. "It has just hit me because it is something I have done for the last 32 and a half years. I cannot remember what it is like to not be a member of the Miami Police Department and put on the uniform every day."

Morales started as a patrolman, serving as a field training officer and involved in crime suppression, gang investigations, and curbing domestic violence before becoming chief. He credits the police officers for dramatic drops in violent crime during his tenure, noting efforts to strengthen community trust and support officer wellness and morale.

"There has been a 56 percent reduction in homicides, a 36 percent reduction in robberies, a 28 percent reduction in aggravated assaults," Morales stated. "It is astonishing to me what the men and women of the Miami Police have done. I laid the vision, and they did the work."

He acknowledged that the department, like any family, has faced challenges and conflicts, but praised the team's professionalism.

"Our officers have been more professional. They are de-escalating at a better rate, and we are taking the right criminals off the street," he said.

Morales will be succeeded by Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez, who will be sworn in on Tuesday morning.

Morales offered Lopez some advice: "Patience and trust your team," he said. "We have laid down some good strategies and initiatives, and the department is functioning incredibly well. I will be here to help as long as he needs me."

"Chief Lopez and I have been friendly for a very long time. He's a seasoned leader who has sat in the chair despite the magnitude," Morales added.

Regarding his own future, Morales told CBS News Miami he plans to focus on his health and spend time with his family.

"Then sometime down the line I will take a long [look] at if I can continue to stay in public service," he said.

Morales received the 2024 Ellis Island Medal of Honor for his lifetime commitment to public service and community impact.