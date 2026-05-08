Miami names Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez as city's next police chief after Manny Morales' retirement

Miami officials announced Friday that Edwin Lopez will become the city's next police chief, succeeding longtime Chief Manuel "Manny" Morales later this year as Morales prepares to retire.

Miami Mayor Eileen Higgins and City Manager James Reyes announced Lopez's appointment in a news release Friday, praising his decades of law enforcement experience and leadership in South Florida agencies.

"I am pleased to welcome Edwin Lopez as Miami's new Chief of Police," Higgins said in a statement. "Our City Manager, James Reyes, made a thoughtful decision in selecting Chief Lopez, a homegrown leader, dedicated public servant, and 28-year veteran who has spent his career serving our community with professionalism and integrity."

Higgins said the city plans to continue focusing on public safety and strengthening trust between officers and the community.

"Miami is one of the safest big cities in America, and we are going to keep it that way by supporting our officers, strengthening community trust, and staying focused on what matters most: keeping every neighborhood safe," she said.

Lopez previously led Doral and Miami-Dade Schools police departments

Reyes said Lopez was selected because of his leadership background and commitment to transparency and community policing.

"Chief Edwin Lopez brings an exceptional record of leadership, a deep commitment to transparency, and a proven approach to community policing that has earned the trust of the communities where he has served," Reyes said. "We are confident that he is the right leader to carry forward the Miami Police Department's proud legacy while addressing the evolving needs of our growing and diverse city."

Lopez has more than 28 years of law enforcement experience. He has served as chief of the Doral Police Department since 2023. Before joining Doral police, Lopez spent 25 years with the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department, including four years as the department's chief.

City officials said Lopez is known for his collaborative leadership style and efforts to improve morale within the departments he has led.

Lopez is expected to formally assume the role later this year during the transition tied to Morales' retirement.