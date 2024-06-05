Avisaíl García cut by Miami Marlins, they still owe him $24.6 million

The Miami Marlins parted ways with one of their unsuccessful and costly free agent signings when they designated Avisaíl García for assignment on Tuesday owing a little more than $24.6 million for the remainder of the outfielder's contract.

The 32-year-old failed to fulfill expectations during his two full seasons in Miami. García signed a $53 million, four-year deal as a free agent just before the lockout in December 2021, but his tenure with the Marlins consisted of poor offensive production and multiple stints on the injured list.

García had been sidelined because of a left hamstring strain and recently hit 2 for 19 (.105) during a five-game injury rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville.

"Since I've been here Avi's been really great to me," Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. "A good teammate. Unfortunately, he had a lot of injuries. He was on the IL more than he played."

García is owed $24,612,903 from his contract: $7,612,903 from the remainder of his $12 million salary this season, $12 million for 2025 and a $5 million buyout of a $12 million team option for 2026.

If he clears waivers and is released, which is likely, any team could sign him for a prorated share of the $740,000 major league minimum.

In García's first season, injuries limited him to 98 games and he hit .224, with eight home runs and 35 RBI. Last season, the production worsened as García appeared in 37 games and hit three homers. He played in 18 games this season, relegated to a platoon role before encountering another injury setback.

During the club's opening homestand this season, García became the target of repeated jeers from Marlins fans.

Before joining the Marlins, García hit 29 homers and drove in 86 runs — both career highs — with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021. The 13-year veteran made the AL All-Star team as a member of the Chicago White Sox in 2017.

"He's done a lot in the game. Not a lot of guys can say that," Schumaker said.