Two contractors could have prevented deadly Fort Lauderdale crane collapse, OSHA investigators say

FORT LAUDERDALE — Two contractors could have prevented the Fort Lauderdale crane collapse in April that killed a man after falling about 30 stories, a U.S. Department of Labor investigation revealed.

Two workers employed by Phoenix Rigging & Erecting LLC were installing a section on a tower crane on April 4 when a support cable failed and the platform they stood on became displaced, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) investigators said in a Tuesday press release.

One worker, who was wearing the required fall protection and tied off, was rescued. However, 27-year-old Jorge de la Torre, whose lanyard was not connected to an anchor point, died in the incident. Gemmalyn Castillo, a passenger of a Tesla that was crushed by the crane, was also injured during the incident.

OSHA cited the Georgia-based company for three violations:

Failing to identify and replace or repair corroded and cracked pins or bolts designed to secure the crane's climbing frame and properly apply end connections. Failing to ensure the use of fall protection equipment. Failing to conduct pre-inspections of crane components before allowing employees to start work and ensure cranes were inspected properly by a qualified person for damage or excessive wear.

According to OSHA, the agency also cited the Pennsylvania-based crane rental company Maxim Crane Works LP for two violations:

Failing to observe deficiencies to significantly corroded and cracked pins and bolts, and improperly applying end connections. Allowing employees to start work without conducting pre-inspections of crane components, including but not limited to U-bolt clamps, bolts, pins, thimbles and wire ropes, to ensure those were inspected adequately by a qualified person for damage or excessive wear.

OSHA Area Condell Eastmond said that neglecting workplace safety requirements can be "a matter of life or death."

"If these companies had made safety a priority, [Torres'] family, friends and co-workers wouldn't be facing this preventable loss," he said. "Construction employers are responsible for ensuring that workers use fall protection in hazardous situations, and we will hold all employers accountable for failing to provide safe working conditions."

OSHA cited the construction contractors for the five violations and proposed $61,299 in penalties, the maximum amount that the agency can legally recommend, the Department of Labor stated. The contractors have 15 business days from receipt of their citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA's area director or contest the findings before an independent OSHA Review Commission.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 1,056 construction workers died on the job in 2022 with 423 of those deaths related to falls from elevation, slips or trips.

According to OSHA, Phoenix Rigging & Erecting conducts crane assembly and dismantling. Meanwhile, Maxim Crane Works rents heavy-lift equipment, including hydraulic truck cranes, rough terrain cranes, crawler cranes, conventional truck cranes and boom trucks at over 50 locations nationwide.