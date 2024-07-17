Police body cam video shows moments after part of crane collapse in Fort Lauderdale

MIAMI - Police body cam video captures the moments after a part of a crane collapsed on the Southeast 3rd Avenue bridge in Fort Lauderdale.

You could hear one of the officers on the scene saying, "Hey what do you need?"

The crane came crashing down on April 4 landing on top of Carol Zinser's black Pontiac.

In this police body cam, you can see the officer attending Zinser who miraculously managed to walk out unharmed.

You can hear Zinser on the officer's body cam say, "I was just driving and then I got hit."

Another body cam shows an officer helping Gemmalyn Castillo.

Castillo was the passenger on the Tesla that was hit by the crane. She was rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, 27-year-old Jorge de la Torre, a construction worker, was killed when the crane collapsed.

Castillo, who was diagnosed with brain damage, has filed a $50 million lawsuit against 5 companies linked to the collapse.