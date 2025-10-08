Watch CBS News
HealthWatch

Organic frozen spinach distributed nationwide recalled due to potential listeria contamination

By
Sara Moniuszko
Reporter, Lifestyle & Wellness
Sara Moniuszko is a health and lifestyle reporter at CBSNews.com. Previously, she wrote for USA Today, where she was selected to help launch the newspaper's wellness vertical. She now covers breaking and trending news for CBS News' HealthWatch.
Read Full Bio
Sara Moniuszko
Edited By
Nicole Brown Chau
Deputy Managing Editor
Nicole Brown Chau is a deputy managing editor for CBSNews.com. She writes and edits national news, health stories, explainers and more.
Read Full Bio
Nicole Brown Chau

/ CBS News

What to know about food safety in your home
What to know about food safety in your home amid increase in foodborne illnesses 04:32

Sno Pac Foods, a Minnesota-based company, is recalling two types of organic frozen spinach due to potential listeria contamination, which can lead to serious illness. 

The recalled products were distributed nationwide in retail stores and through distributors, the Food and Drug Administration said in an announcement published Tuesday. Here are the affected products:

Del Mar 35-pound Bulk Organic Frozen Spinach

  • Lot codes: 250107A, 250107B, 250107C, 250107D, 2501071 and 2501073
  • Expiry date: 1/7/27 

Sno Pac 10-ounce Organic Frozen Cut Spinach 

  • Lot code SPM1.190.5 with best by 7/9/27
  • Lot code SPC1.160.5 with best by 6/9/27
  • Lot code SPC2.160.5 with best by 6/9/27
  • Lot code SPM1.097.5 with best by 4/7/27

So far, no illnesses have been reported, but the FDA warns listeria can cause serious or fatal infections in young children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, the FDA added. 

"The production of the product has been suspended while the company continues to investigate the source of the problem," the FDA said, adding anyone with these products should dispose of them or return them for refund. 

Sara Moniuszko

Sara Moniuszko is a health and lifestyle reporter at CBSNews.com. Previously, she wrote for USA Today, where she was selected to help launch the newspaper's wellness vertical. She now covers breaking and trending news for CBS News' HealthWatch.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue