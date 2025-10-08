Organic frozen spinach distributed nationwide recalled due to potential listeria contamination

What to know about food safety in your home amid increase in foodborne illnesses

What to know about food safety in your home

Sno Pac Foods, a Minnesota-based company, is recalling two types of organic frozen spinach due to potential listeria contamination, which can lead to serious illness.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide in retail stores and through distributors, the Food and Drug Administration said in an announcement published Tuesday. Here are the affected products:

Del Mar 35-pound Bulk Organic Frozen Spinach

Lot codes: 250107A, 250107B, 250107C, 250107D, 2501071 and 2501073

Expiry date: 1/7/27

Sno Pac 10-ounce Organic Frozen Cut Spinach

Lot code SPM1.190.5 with best by 7/9/27

Lot code SPC1.160.5 with best by 6/9/27

Lot code SPC2.160.5 with best by 6/9/27

Lot code SPM1.097.5 with best by 4/7/27

So far, no illnesses have been reported, but the FDA warns listeria can cause serious or fatal infections in young children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, the FDA added.

"The production of the product has been suspended while the company continues to investigate the source of the problem," the FDA said, adding anyone with these products should dispose of them or return them for refund.