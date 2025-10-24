Ex-Florida teacher sentenced to life in prison for convincing minors to do sex acts over Discord

A former Florida teacher will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty earlier this year to enticing minors to engage in sexual activity, according to CBS affiliate News 6 Orlando.

Italo Rafael Brett Bonini, 26, was a chorus instructor at Hunters Creek Middle School in Orange County.

Bonini was arrested in February when investigators learned he had convinced two children in Maryland to perform sex acts over Discord video chat. According to News 6, he offered them in-game currency for "Roblox," a popular video game.

He pleaded guilty in May to charges of enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity and producing child sex abuse material.

When he was interviewed by detectives, Bonini said he had recently deleted his Discord account because he was "disgusted with himself."

The U.S. Attorney's Office said there was evidence suggesting Bonini tried to victimize at least 20 other children over the internet.