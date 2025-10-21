Florida AG James Uthmeier issues criminal subpoenas to Roblox, calls it "breeding grounds" for child predators

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is accusing the popular online gaming platform Roblox of becoming "breeding grounds for predators" and is issuing criminal subpoenas against the company on Monday.

According to a news release, the subpoenas will investigate whether Roblox's actions aid child predators in gaining easy access to children who use the gaming site.

"We will stop at nothing in the fight to protect Florida's children, and companies that expose them to harm will be held accountable," Uthmeier said in a statement.

Roblox and sexual predators

The AG's office said multiple investigations into Roblox have revealed that sexual predators are using it to communicate with and groom minors. In addition, the AG's office said predators have used Roblox's in-game currency, Robux, to bribe minors to send explicit content, including images of themselves.

Recently, dozens of families and state attorney generals across the U.S. have filed lawsuits claiming the same incidents.

The AG's office said Roblox has failed to create safety measures or provide warnings concerning the dangers of the platform and has failed to report incidents involving minor victims.