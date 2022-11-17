Open your heart, wallet on Give Miami Day

MIAMI - As we enter the holiday season, today is a good day to get into the giving spirit.

Thursday, November 17th, is a day for everyone to help out and donate to their favorite nonprofits - it's Give Miami Day.

Give Miami Day is an online campaign to raise money for hundreds of Miami-Dade nonprofits that continuously provide the supplies, services, and support our residents need.

Last year, people opened their hearts and wallets to make "Give Miami Day" a record-breaking success.

Thousands of people and businesses donated more than $30 million in the annual 24-hour fundraising event which benefited more than 800 local charities, including CBS4's Neighbors for Neighbors.

This year, for the first time, more than 1,000 nonprofits will be participating in Give Miami Day.

Since 2012, Give Miami Day has raised more than $100 million for community nonprofits.

The Miami Foundation is the organization behind the event. This year they hope to break another record for Greater Miami nonprofits.