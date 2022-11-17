Give Miami Day: Zoe's Dolls

Watch CBS News

Zoe’s was founded by a then 5-year-old Zoe Terry, who just wanted to make sure little girls have dolls that look like them. The now 16-year-old has morphed her non-profit into an organization to help advocate for girls.
