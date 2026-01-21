Four arrested after Opa-locka shooting left teenagers critically injured

Four people have been arrested and are facing charges after two teenagers were shot and critically injured in Opa-locka early Tuesday morning.

The incident took place inside the Sailboat Cove apartment complex at Northwest 17th Avenue and 143rd Street.

The father of one of the victims spoke to CBS News Miami after the shooting and said he believes his son was "ambushed."

"I heard they were ambushed. Somebody broke in to their crib and shot up my son and his friends," Eddie Mills said while sharing a photo of his son Robert with CBS News Miami. "They banged on the door and someone opened the door and snatched them out of the house and shot them right there."

Four suspects arrested in connection to shooting

Opa-locka police said the investigation into the shooting has made "significant progress."

"The Opa-locka Police Department, along with the Criminal Investigations Division, has been diligently working on the case," police said in an update. "Their efforts led to thr successful apprehension of four suspects connected to the incident. The suspects are currently in custody and facing charges related to the shooting."

Police said that a witness at the scene was cooperating with the investigation and has been providing "valuable information to aid the case."

Teenagers showing signs of improvement, police say

Opa-locka police provided an update on Wednesday morning and said that the teenagers who were shot have been making improvements.

"The two juvenile victims, both aged 14, who were initially in critical but stable condition, continue to receive treatment at Jackson Trauma Center and are showing signs of improvement," police said in a statement.