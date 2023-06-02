Watch CBS News
Local News

Opa-locka Police Chief Scott Israel resignation: Officials provide update

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- Hours after Opa-locka Police Chief Scott Israel announced his resignation, officials were scheduled Friday morning to provide an update on the decision.

Israel has been Opa-locka's police chief for 13 months.

Prior to taking the job with Opa-locka, Israel was fired as Broward sheriff by Governor Ron DeSantis after being suspended following the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on June 2, 2023 / 11:01 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.