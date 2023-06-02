Opa-locka Police Chief Scott Israel resignation: Officials provide update
MIAMI -- Hours after Opa-locka Police Chief Scott Israel announced his resignation, officials were scheduled Friday morning to provide an update on the decision.
Israel has been Opa-locka's police chief for 13 months.
Prior to taking the job with Opa-locka, Israel was fired as Broward sheriff by Governor Ron DeSantis after being suspended following the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.