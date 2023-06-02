Opa-locka Police Chief Scott Israel resignation: Officials provide update

MIAMI -- Hours after Opa-locka Police Chief Scott Israel announced his resignation, officials were scheduled Friday morning to provide an update on the decision.

Israel has been Opa-locka's police chief for 13 months.

Prior to taking the job with Opa-locka, Israel was fired as Broward sheriff by Governor Ron DeSantis after being suspended following the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.