Opa-locka businesses close early Monday due to flooding rain, owners brace for more

Torrential rain and persistent flooding forced businesses near the Opa-locka Executive Airport to close early Monday, and owners fear they may not be able to operate on Tuesday if the downpours continue.

One of the hardest-hit businesses was Romo's Place, on 133rd Street and LeJeune Road, where rising floodwaters crept into the building, prompting an early shutdown.

"The French drain that was built over here a couple years ago is not doing its job," Eloy Romo, owner of Romo's Place, said.

Tuesday's rain could pose another set back

It's not the first time water has poured inside his business, a similar incident happened last year. With several more inches of rain expected on Tuesday, Romo said he's deeply concerned.

"Very concerned, especially if we have to close again. It's really going to set us back," he said.

Romo said he called the city on Monday asking for help to pump out the water so his business could resume operations. But for now, uncertainty hangs over whether normal hours will resume on Tuesday.

The City of Opa-locka told CBS News Miami that drainage improvements have been made in the area and that crews remain on standby with pumps ready to assist if needed. Sandbags are available for residents and business owners at the Public Works Department.

Drenching rain caused flooding across South Florida

The flooding in Opa-locka is part of a broader weather impact affecting several South Florida communities.

In Pinecrest, a lightning strike snapped a large tree, with its limbs blocking parts of the roadway. In Doral, ponding was visible on many streets. In North Miami, longtime resident Eileen Bicaba said flooding has been an ongoing issue.

"We've done everything. We've spoken to the city. They keep saying they'll put drainage on the street, but this has been going on since 2018," said Bicaba, who has resorted to using sandbags to protect her home.

City officials across Miami-Dade said pump stations are up and running at several locations to handle this week's rain.