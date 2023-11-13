Opa-locka business owner charged with attempted murder

MIAMI - An Opa-locka business owner has been charged with attempted first degree murder after fatally shooting a suspected burglar.

The shooting happened Friday, Nov. 10th, at 13454 NW 38TH Court.

Kevin Munoz, 28, reportedly told police around noon he started getting alerts on his phone that someone was inside the business.

During the 10-minute drive to the business, Munoz did not attempt to call the police about the suspected burglary, according to investigators.

When he got there, Munoz reportedly confronted a man standing outside the store next to a car who he believed was the person who had broken into the business.

What led to the shooting was redacted in the police incident report that was released to the public.

When police arrived, they found the man had been shot multiple times and Munoz was waiting for them in his truck.

The injured man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital

Munoz was taken into custody and taken the the department's northwest station for questioning. He was then charged and taken to jail.