One seriously injured after car drives off I-95 overpass at Golden Glades Interchange

GOLDEN GLADES — A driver suffered serious injuries after they lost control of their vehicle on Interstate 95 South at the Golden Glades Interchange early Saturday morning, temporarily shutting down traffic.

Florida Highway Patrol told CBS News Miami that a red Toyota sedan lost control while traveling north in the I-95 express lanes at the exit ramp to State Road 7. The car then collided into the concrete barrier, drove over it and fell into the I-95 southbound lanes underneath.

It also struck an overhead road sign attached to the bridge, causing damage that requires extended repairs, before getting struck by a gray BMW that was traveling south on I-95.

The Toyota's driver suffered serious bodily injuries and was transported as a trauma alert, FHP said.

I-95 South was shut down during the preliminary investigation and has since reopened.