One quarter of Miami-Dade County’s bridges nearing end of design life, likely in need of repair

A quarter of Miami-Dade County's 200 bridges are nearing the end of their original design life, prompting county officials to monitor them closely and consider future repairs or replacements, according to county spokespersons.



NW 17th Avenue Bridge under review

Edward Bustillo, a new driver, says he regularly uses the NW 17th Avenue Bridge to get to school and visit family. Built in 1929, the bridge is now under review to determine whether it needs major repairs or a full replacement.

"It's the closest bridge to me. Whenever I go to school or to any of my friends and family, I always go through there," Bustillo said.

If the bridge were to close temporarily, as the nearby NW 22nd Avenue Bridge recently did, it could disrupt Bustillo's daily routine.

"It's gonna be another headache, to be honest," he said. "Just another headache for however long it takes to fix that bridge."



Ten of Florida's most-traveled structurally deficient bridges are in Miami-Dade

According to the American Road and Transportation Builders Association, 10 of the 25 most-traveled structurally deficient bridges in Florida are located in Miami-Dade County.

A county spokesperson noted that about half of those are under county ownership.

The 22nd Avenue Bridge, just five blocks from NW 17th Avenue, reopened last week after being closed for three months of repairs-and may need to partially close again for additional work.

Pedestrians are also watching developments. Craig, who walks across the 17th Avenue Bridge, says that while he doesn't use it frequently, he knows its closure would affect many.

"Probably be a problem for people that use it on a weekly or daily basis," he said.

As for the fate of the 17th Avenue Bridge, the county's study is ongoing, with results expected in 2028.