One person injured in blaze at medical building in Tamarac, officials say
One person was hospitalized with burns and smoke inhalation after a fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at a medical building in Tamarac, according to the Tamarac Fire Department.
Crews responded to the blaze at the HCA complex, where flames were visible from third-floor windows, officials said in a statement.
Fire rescue units from Sunrise, Margate and the Broward Sheriff's Office assisted Tamarac Fire in extinguishing the flames.
A female patient was transported to a local hospital and was later taken to a specialized burn unit in Miami-Dade County, fire officials said.
Fire marshals and the City of Tamarac will investigate the cause of the fire.