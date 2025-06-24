One person injured in blaze at medical building in Tamarac, officials say

One person was hospitalized with burns and smoke inhalation after a fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at a medical building in Tamarac, according to the Tamarac Fire Department.

Crews responded to the blaze at the HCA complex, where flames were visible from third-floor windows, officials said in a statement.

Fire rescue units from Sunrise, Margate and the Broward Sheriff's Office assisted Tamarac Fire in extinguishing the flames.

A female patient was transported to a local hospital and was later taken to a specialized burn unit in Miami-Dade County, fire officials said.

Fire marshals and the City of Tamarac will investigate the cause of the fire.