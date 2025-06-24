Watch CBS News
One person injured in blaze at medical building in Tamarac, officials say

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

One person was hospitalized with burns and smoke inhalation after a fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at a medical building in Tamarac, according to the Tamarac Fire Department.

Crews responded to the blaze at the HCA complex, where flames were visible from third-floor windows, officials said in a statement.

Fire rescue units from Sunrise, Margate and the Broward Sheriff's Office assisted Tamarac Fire in extinguishing the flames.

A female patient was transported to a local hospital and was later taken to a specialized burn unit in Miami-Dade County, fire officials said.

Fire marshals and the City of Tamarac will investigate the cause of the fire.

