Florida State Sen. Gruters discusses Trump's inauguration, DeSantis appointing Moody to fill Rubio's Senate seat

MIAMI — State Senator Joe Gruters joins CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede from Washington, D.C., where he will attend President-elect Trump's inauguration.

The two discuss the Trump transition, as well as Gov. Ron DeSantis' appointment of Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody to fill the Senate seat being vacated by Marco Rubio, who is pretty much assured Senate confirmation to be the next U.S. Secretary of State.

Guest: State Sen. Joe Gruters/(R) Sarasota