Florida State Sen. Gruters discusses Trump's inauguration, DeSantis appointing Moody to fill Rubio's Senate seat

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

One-on-one with State Sen. Joe Gruters | Facing South Florida
One-on-one with State Sen. Joe Gruters | Facing South Florida 08:52

MIAMI — State Senator Joe Gruters joins CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede from Washington, D.C., where he will attend President-elect Trump's inauguration.

The two discuss the Trump transition, as well as Gov. Ron DeSantis' appointment of Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody to fill the Senate seat being vacated by Marco Rubio, who is pretty much assured Senate confirmation to be the next U.S. Secretary of State.

Guest: State Sen. Joe Gruters/(R) Sarasota  

Jim DeFede


Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

