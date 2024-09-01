One-on-One with Mayor Wayne Messam on Facing South Florida

MIAMI — Jim goes one-on-one with the mayor of Miramar to discuss the ongoing controversy of where to put the incinerator that needs to be built to replace the one that burned to the ground in Doral more than a year and a half ago.

Three sites are being considered, including an abandoned airport site near the Broward County line known as Airport West.

It is on the edge of the Everglades and very close to the city of Miramar, which this week threatened to sue if the county moves forward with the Airport West site.

Guest: Mayor Wayne Messam/City of Miramar