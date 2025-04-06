Watch CBS News
One-on-one with Florida Senate President Ben Albritton

Senate President Ben Albritton is emerging as the most influential player in Tallahassee this session as he is the swing vote between the ongoing war between House Speaker Danny Perez and Governor Ron DeSantis. He and Jim talk a lot about the possibility of tax cuts and how Albritton is preparing for some very bad economic realities in Florida in the next couple of years. 

On his future in politics

On eliminating FEMA and the Department of Education

On Condo Reform 

Jim DeFede
Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

