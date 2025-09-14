One-on-one interview with Florida Senate candidate Jennifer Jenkins about recent political violence

ONE-ON-ONE WITH JENNIFER JENKINS

Jim goes one-on-one with Jennifer Jenkins, a Democrat from Brevard County who has just announced her candidacy to challenge Florida's junior Senator, Republican Ashley Moody, in 2026.

Guest: Jennifer Jenkins/(D) U.S. Senate candidate

More On The Assassination of Charlie Kirk

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at Utah Valley University on Wednesday as he addressed a large crowd at an outdoor debate. Officials described it as a "targeted attack," and it drew condemnation from both sides of the political aisle as authorities launched a massive search for the suspect.

On Friday, officials announced they have a person in custody for the fatal shooting. They identified him as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, who resides in southern Utah. Robinson was arrested on charges of aggravated murder, obstruction of justice and felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, according to an inmate booking sheet from the Utah County Sheriff's Office.