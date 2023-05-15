One dead in Lauderhill wrong way crash, woman and two children injured

FORT LAUDERDALE - One person was killed, a mother and her children hurt, in a crash Sunday evening in Lauderhill.

It happened just before 6 p.m. in the 3600 block of W Broward Boulevard.

According to police, the driver of an SUV illegally crossed into the path of a Ford Mustang and crashed into it.

The woman inside the car was seriously hurt, her two children had only minor injuries. All three were taken to a hospital.

The impact of the crash caused the SUV to roll over, a passenger inside was thrown from it. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital as well, he's expected to be okay.