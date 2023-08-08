One dead in Miami Gardens house fire

MIAMI - One person is dead after a fire ripped through a Miami Gardens home.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said around 3:15 a.m. they received word of the fire at 3406 NW 180th Street.

There were several people in the home at the time of the fire and one was taken to the hospital where, according to family members, he died.

King Johnson said he, his grandmother, and his uncle were in the home at the time of the fire. He said he went to the front door to open it but there were too many keys to try. He said yelled for his uncle to open it, but his uncle was at the back door and couldn't get that open either.

Johnson said he finally got the door open and went outside.

"Grabbed the water hose and tried to put the fire out at the side there. And then he was still in there, my grandmother told me that her brother was still in there and I said I have to go back in there. I grabbed a shirt and put it over my face and I ran all the way to the back. It was smoky and I couldn't find him in the back or in the kitchen. They said he was, he ended up being in the side hallway," he said.

Firefighters got Johnson's grandmother out.

Johnson said his uncle was also pulled from the home and taken to the hospital. However, he did not survive the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.