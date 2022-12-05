Watch CBS News
One dead in Miami Gardens high speed crash

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - One person was killed in a high speed crash early Monday morning in Miami Gardens.

According to police, the driver a blue Subaru was speeding north on NW 27th Avenue when it slammed into a white transport van just north of NW 207th Street. The impact caused the van to roll over.

The driver and passenger of the van had to be extracted by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. The driver was taken to a local hospital and the passenger was pronounced dead. 

