Matt Olson homers twice and Braves go deep six times in a 16-4 rout of Marlins

MIAMI - Michael Soroka won his first home start in nearly three years, Matt Olson homered twice and drove in five runs and the National League-leading Atlanta Braves won their sixth straight game with a 16-4 rout of the Miami Marlins on Friday night.

Ronald Acuña Jr., Eddie Rosario, Austin Riley and Sean Murphy also went deep to give the Braves 153 homers, by far the most in the majors. They hit 61 in June to set a franchise record for a single month, breaking the mark of 56 from June 2019.

Soroka (1-1) took the mound in a home game for the first time since Aug. 3, 2020, when he tore his Achilles tendon for the first of two times. He allowed five hits and three runs with no walks and seven strikeouts in six innings.

Miami's Luis Arraez, the majors' leading hitter, went 1 for 4 and his batting average dipped to .390.

Jesús Sánchez hit a two-run homer and Jorge Soler added his 22nd long ball for the Marlins.

Bryan Hoeing (1-2) had made two consecutive scoreless starts but he got roughed up, allowing six hits and seven runs in 3 2/3 innings.