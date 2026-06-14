Oliver Gilbert touts record as Democratic field forms in race to replace U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Oliver Gilbert says his record as mayor of Miami Gardens and county commissioner makes him uniquely qualified to represent South Florida in Congress as he joins a crowded Democratic primary field seeking to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson.

Seven candidates qualified for the Democratic primary in Florida's 24th Congressional District, setting up a competitive race for the seat Wilson has held since 2011. The candidates are Shevrin Jones, Rudy Moise, Oliver Gilbert, Kendrick Meek Jr., Jean Monestime, Roderick Vereen and Marshall Davis.

Shortly after qualifying, Gilbert spoke with CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede and argued that his experience leading Miami Gardens and serving on the Miami-Dade County Commission distinguishes him from the rest of the field.

"I actually had to do something," Gilbert said. "I had to build something. I had to be responsible for actually creating things for people."

Gilbert pointed to accomplishments he says improved quality of life in Miami Gardens, including enhancing parks, promoting economic development and improving public safety.

"When you're a mayor, you actually make sure you make the parks better. That's what I did in Miami Gardens," he said. "You actually create economic development. That's what my city needed. You actually needed to make it safer. That's why my city needed."

Gilbert said he carried that approach to county government and believes voters are looking for leaders focused on solving problems rather than engaging in political battles.

"I think we need people who can actually get things done and not just talk about them," Gilbert said. "When I look at DC, when I look at Tallahassee, what I see are people who really are just talking at each other and no one's really concentrating on getting things done for working people."

He said issues such as health care, housing affordability and the rising cost of living should be priorities for elected officials.

"We have enough politicians making points," Gilbert said. "We need people to actually try to solve the issue or just make it better."

The Democratic primary winner will advance in the race to succeed Wilson, whose retirement opened one of South Florida's most prominent congressional seats. The district includes portions of Miami-Dade and Broward counties and has long been considered a Democratic stronghold.