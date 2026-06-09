Florida's District 24 race heats up as candidates' campaigns focus on affordability

The deadline to file for Florida's congressional races is Wednesday, solidifying the field in several South Florida contests, including the open race in the state's 24th Congressional District.

The seat, long held by Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, is up for grabs after the veteran lawmaker announced she will not seek reelection following redistricting changes approved in Tallahassee.

Candidates entering the race say they are focused on building on Wilson's legacy while addressing the future needs of constituents.

State Sen. Shevrin Jones, a Miami Gardens native who recently joined the race, highlighted his experience in both chambers of Florida's Legislature and emphasized economic concerns.

"Who is going to win is the individual who can show what it looks like for people, not just in this district but also people in this country, to not have to struggle to get their food on the table," Jones said.

Affordability emerged as a central theme across the leading campaigns.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner and former Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert said rising costs are not unique to South Florida.

"Things like the affordability of housing, the affordability of gas and the affordability of groceries, those aren't Miami-specific problems," Gilbert said. "They are American problems".

Former Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jean Monestime, who immigrated to the United States from Haiti as a teenager, framed his candidacy as part of his personal journey and said he aims to advocate for working families.

"To fight back and offer our middle class an opportunity to continue to sustain our community," Monestime said.

Dr. Rudy Moise, a Haitian American physician, veteran, and business owner, said his diverse professional background distinguishes him from other candidates.

"This is not policy; this is personal," Moise said. "I want to give back to this country that helped me realize the American dream".

Wilson has not endorsed a successor in the race.