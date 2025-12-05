Old Broward County Courthouse comes down after years of complaints

Demolition is underway at the old Broward County Courthouse – eight years after it closed.

"A lot of us aren't sorry to see it go. It's been here way too long for sure," said attorney Jim Lewis. He worked in the building for decades. Toward the end, many complained it was plagued with mold, asbestos, and flooding.

Building plagued by health concerns

"It outlasted its usefulness. And a lot of people were getting sick. It probably should have been closed long before it was," Lewis said.

Nine years ago, we spoke with an employee who said she had medical issues from the building.

"I had a rash, it was just red lesions all over my body when I was in that office," she said.

Clerk recalls sick building and memories

Clerk of Courts Brenda Forman worked in the old courthouse for years. "It was a very sick building, but there was some good old times in that building," Forman said.

She's looking forward to the new 500‑space garage that will take its place.

"Secure parking for judges, attorneys, vendors, the clerk's office, and maybe some BSO and Fort Lauderdale Police," she said.

Trials and notoriety remembered

"There are a lot of great trials that went on in that courthouse," said attorney Eric Schwartzreich.

He said there are a lot of memories here from famous cases, one notable being all the drama surrounding the death of Anna Nicole Smith in 2007 – bringing throngs of paparazzi, fans, and looky‑loos to the courthouse.

"Anna Nicole was definitely a notable case over there, and brought a lot of notoriety to Broward County, Judge Seidlin, who was involved in that case," he said.

Garage expected by mid‑2027

The demolition should be complete by mid‑2026, with the garage up and running by mid‑2027.