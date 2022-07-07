Watch CBS News
BSO searching for missing teen Dimitri Roberts who has autism

TAMARAC – The Broward Sheriff's Office need your help finding Dimitri Roberts.

The 17-year-old, who has autism, was last seen Tuesday at 11:30 p.m. in the area of Pleasant Hill Lane in Tamarac. 

Dimitri's family said he's known to use mass transit in both Broward and Miami-Dade Counties. 

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call BSO's non-emergency number at (954) 764- HELP (4357).

First published on July 6, 2022 / 9:09 PM

